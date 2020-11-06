Elijah Oatsvall
Senior
Elijah Oatsvall, son of Scott and Gwen Oatsvall, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of linebacker for the team.
This season, he said his top highlight has been leading the league in tackles.
Oatsvall started playing football when he was in kindergarten and said that football has always been a family tradition.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Playing at the college level has always been a driving factor.”
His biggest role model in life is his older brother, Jeremiah. He said he appreciates the help and support he’s given him on his path to being not only the player, but the person he is today.
Oatsvall describes himself as loyal, determined and servant-minded. When he’s not on the field, he enjoys playing the video game Call of Duty: Warzone with his friends.
After graduating from BA, he plans to continue his football career at the Naval Academy and pursue a career in the military.
