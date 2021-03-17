Ally Watkins
Senior
Ally Watkins, daughter of Jacqueline and Thad Watkins, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Basketball Cheerleading Squad. During her time on the team, she has served as a main base, side base, flyer, front spot and back spot.
This year, one of Watkins’s favorite moments on the team was during the last pep rally. “I remember feeling my energy and the crowd’s energy and there was a strong sense of school pride, excitement and fun.”
Watkins tried several sports in middle school, but wasn’t very interested in any of them. Then, in eighth grade, a friend recommended she try cheer. “I did and instantly fell in love with the sport,” she said. “I’ve stuck with it ever since.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I practice so when I put on that uniform, I can be an ambassador of school spirit and create joy and pride wherever I go.”
Her mother, Jacqueline, is one of her biggest role models and supporters. “She inspires me to work for a life I would love,” she said. “She encourages me to pursue my passions and make quality decisions every day.”
Watkins describes herself as energetic and kind. When she’s not cheering, she enjoys listening to her Spotify playlists, playing Sudoku and hanging out with friends.
After graduating from BA, she plans to pursue a career in nursing at Belmont University.
