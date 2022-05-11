Stephen Vargas
Senior
Stephen Vargas, son of Andre and Myriam Vargas, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Boys Varsity Soccer Team. He plays the position of midfield.
During his time playing soccer, Vargas has achieved a lot. He made it to the quarterfinals with BA in 2018, won state with the Nashville United Soccer Academy (NUSA) in 2019 and played in Nationals for NUSA in 2019.
He started playing soccer when he was only five and has been at it ever since.
When asked what keeps him motivated training and competing he said, “To become a better version of myself every time I’m on the field.”
His top role model in life is his father, Andre. “He’s hardworking and I never would have started to play if it was not for him,” he said.
Vargas describes himself as funny, encouraging and lively. When he’s not in class or on the field, he likes to spend his time exercising.
After graduating from BA, he plans to attend Belmont University where he will continue his soccer career and study finance.
