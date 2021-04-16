Patrick Melton
Sophomore
Patrick Melton, son of Dirk and Rachael Melton, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Boys Swim Team.
His favorite stroke, and best event, is the butterfly. This season at State, he came in 5th place in the 200 freestyle relay and 8th place in the 200 medley relay.
Melton started swimming at the age of 7 with his neighborhood team, the Chenoweth Chargers. By the age of 8, he was swimming year-round. He started competing with BA in 6th grade and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I am inspired by the idea that hard work and dedication pay off in all aspects of my life. I enjoy competing to the best of my abilities to the glory of God.”
His biggest role model is his father, Dirk. He said he looks up to him because he always pushes him forward and empowers him to be better.
Melton describes himself as hardworking, dedicated and high-achieving. When he’s not competing, he spends his time on the BA Robotics Team and the Math Team. He also enjoys reading, competing in triathlons and cycling.
After graduating from BA, he plans to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy or the U.S. Naval Academy. He hopes to pursue a degree in aeronautical engineering.
