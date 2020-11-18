Tayler Montiel
Senior
Tayler Montiel, son of Tony and Kimberly Montiel, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of quarterback for the team.
This season, Montiel has scored 12 touchdowns, an achievement he said he is very proud of.
Montiel started out in the sport by playing flag football. In 6th grade he made the switch.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “It has always been a dream of mine to be the starting QB at BA and I’m motivated by proving I belong here.”
One of his top role models in life is his father, Tony. He said he admires how he provides for the family and what he sacrificed to get him enrolled at BA.
Montiel describes himself as competitive, confident and intelligent. When he’s not on the field, he enjoys spending his time playing video games, being outside and playing with his dogs.
After graduating from BA, he plans to pursue a career in the medical field.
