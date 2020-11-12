Cayden Durrough
Senior
Cayden Durrough, son of Lori and Lenny Durrough, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Cross Country Team.
This season, he achieved a new personal best time of 16:25 in a 5k. In 2019, he came in 3rd place in the State meet.
He started running in the 5th grade when he joined a local track club and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My savior, my teammates, my coaches, my family and my personal desire to be the best that I can be."
One of his top role models in life is his mother, Lori. He said he admires the way that she loves the people around her.
Durrough describes himself as driven, compassionate, diverse and joyful. When he’s not running, he spends his time reading, writing and spending time with friends.
After graduating from BA, he plans to continue running cross country and track in college. He plans to major in biological sciences.
