Kate Descher, daughter of Kelley and Eric Descher, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Cheerleading Team. She holds the position of backspot for the team.
Descher said she has been involved in cheer and tumbling since she was very young. In 7th grade, she decided to try out for the BA team and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Cheer is not an individual sport, and you must rely heavily on your team as a whole. When I train and compete I think about my contribution to my team, and put in 100% effort for my teammates.”
One of her top role models in life is her coach, Mrs. Holmes. “She is always doing her best for our team… She is encouraging and flexible with all of the changes that occur during our season.”
Descher describes herself as committed, hardworking and determined. When she’s not cheering, she enjoys running track, spending time with friends and family, and taking her dogs for walks.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend The University of Alabama where she will study to become a nurse.
