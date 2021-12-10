Emerson Simpson
Sophomore
Emerson Simpson, daughter of Alli and Matt Simpson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Cross Country and Track teams.
She competes in the 4x800, 1600, 800 and pole vault. This year, she was placed in the “Meet in the Middle” top eight.
Simpson started running track in 6th grade at BA and started cross country the following year. She said middle school is where she learned to love the sport.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The girls and friends on my team are what keep me going. I am inspired by the girls I train with including my older sister, Grace. We keep each other accountable and challenge each other to become better runners.”
Her top role models in life are her parents. “They’ve always encouraged my sister and I on and off the track,” she said. “No matter the sport or event, they’ve always encouraged me.”
Simpson describes herself as hardworking, determined and outgoing. When she’s not competing, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, skiing and traveling.
After graduating from BA, she plans to pursue a career in nutrition, exercise or physical therapy. She would also like to potentially compete in cross country and/or track at the collegiate level.
