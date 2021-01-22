Trey Ellis
Junior
Trey Ellis, son of Michelle and Troy Ellis, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the positions of point guard and shooting guard.
This season, he said that beating three teams in the Nxt Level Tournament and winning the championship were his top highlights.
Ellis credits his father as his inspiration for starting the sport. He said he started playing when he was young and has loved it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “God and my family inspire me to train and compete on a daily basis.”
His top role models are his father and his uncle. “They’ve taught me very important life lessons… They’re also successful and all around good people,” he said.
Ellis describes himself as passionate, caring, funny and chill. When he’s not on the court, he enjoys spending time with his friends and reading about politics.
After graduating from BA, he plans to go to college to pursue a major in business. One day, he hopes to become an entrepreneur.
