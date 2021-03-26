Hope McDonald
Junior
Hope McDonald, daughter of Jackie and Rusty McDonald, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of both the Girls Basketball and Volleyball teams.
McDonald grew up playing sports with her father and has been a part of a team since she was in the third grade. She said since her father— as well as the rest of her family— love sports, her interest was natural.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates hold me accountable and hold me to a higher standard… otherwise I don’t think I’d know my full potential.” She added, “The feeling of winning anything is like no other.”
Her top role model in life is her father, Rusty. She said she admires him for his work ethic and goal-oriented outlook.
McDonald describes herself as stubborn and determined. When she’s not competing as a BA Eagle, she enjoys traveling and running.
After graduating from BA, she plans to play Division I volleyball and pursue a career in the medical field.
