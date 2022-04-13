Chris Summey
Senior
Chris Summey, son of William and Christy Summey, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Baseball Team. He plays the position of centerfield.
Last season, Summey hit a new high with a batting average of .333.
Summey said he has always looked up to his older brother and that he was the reason for his initial interest in playing baseball. He started very young and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I really love baseball and want to use the gifts God has given me in a way that honors him.”
His top role model in baseball is Drew Gilbert, who plays centerfield for The University of Tennessee- Knoxville. He said he admires him for his success and the intensity he plays with during games. In life, Summey said his father is his top role model because “he does everything for Christ.”
Summey describes himself as a nerd and as passionate. When he’s not competing, he enjoys watching movies with his family and learning about biology and physics.
After graduating from BA, he plans to continue his baseball career in college and major in biology as a pre-med student.
