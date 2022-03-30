Kailey Dunham
Senior
Kailey Dunham, daughter of Sonya Edwards and Freddy Dunham II, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Softball Team. She plays the position of catcher.
Although the season has not started yet, Dunham said they have played two scrimmages where she racked up a .400 hitting average and had three RBI’s with one homerun.
She started playing softball in 2nd grade after one of her teacher’s encouraged her to try it and she has been playing ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I’m inspired every day to train and compete because of the improvement I see and I’m inspired by the hard work my teammates put in.”
Her top role model in life is Dr. Matt Holder, who co-designed and operates the Lee Specialty Clinic in Kentucky. The clinic provides interdisciplinary health care services for people with developmental disabilities.
Dunham describes herself as kind and smart. When she’s not competing, she enjoys spending her free time creating art, playing the electric bass and playing with the Brentwood Academy Concert Band.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to college to study neuroscience. One day, she hopes to attend medical school to become a developmental pediatrician or physician.
