Trinity Fields
Sophomore
Trinity Fields, daughter of Tiffany and Donald Fields, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of point guard.
This season in a game against Clarksville Academy, she scored 17 points, had five rebounds, two assists and three steals. She said her biggest highlight was the Christmas tournament.
Fields said her interest in the sport started in elementary school when she would play during recess with friends. “I ended up loving it and asked my dad to put me on a team,” she said. “In 5th grade he put me on my very first team and I just loved it.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My older teammates inspire me as I train and compete. Seeing them go to college and succeed at the next level or sign to high level colleges inspires me to work hard, compete in every game, trust the process and realize that one day my opportunity will come.”
Her top role model is her coach, Coach Brown. She looks up to Brown for her kindness, work ethic, honesty and independence. “She has helped me become a better player and person,” she said.
Fields describes herself as goofy and dependable. When she’s not on the court, she enjoys spending time with friends and do gymnastics.
After graduating from BA, she plans to continue her basketball career in college. She would like to major in business administration and management or marketing.
