Athan Pohlman
Sophomore
Athan Pohlman, son of Scott and Mimi Pohlman, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of guard.
This season, Pohlman said his biggest highlights were winning the NXT LVL Tournament at CPA and winning the Region Championship.
Ever since he was little, Pohlman said he has loved being active. So for him, joining a basketball team was a natural step to take.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My teammates and coaches. We all put in a lot of time and effort, and seeing that makes me want to do my best.”
BA Art Teacher, Ms. Pugh, said of Pohlman, “I have enjoyed seeing Athan grow as an artist, athlete and individual this year. He brings a light to our class that lifts up everyone around him. Athan is a very gifted young man who I expect to excel in whatever he puts his mind to!”
One of his top role models in life is his father. He said he values his advice and that he can talk to him about anything.
When he’s not on the court, he enjoys spending time with friends and taking night drives.
After graduating from BA, he plans to continue pursuing his basketball career in college. Eventually, he plans to serve in the military.
