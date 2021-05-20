Annie Strong
Senior
Annie Strong, daughter of Amy and Joe Strong, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Track & Field Team. She competes in hurdles, the high jump and is a pentathlete.
This season, Strong went to State and competed in the pole vault, high jump and shotput.
She started track & field in the sixth grade and decided to start competing more seriously her sophomore year. Last year, she began training with the Kindersport Track Club.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I love competition and pushing myself to reach my highest potential.”
One of her top role models in life is her travel coach, Gary Kinder. “He pushes me to be the best me I can be and to give a 100% every time… even in practice,” she said.
Strong describes herself as hardworking, passionate, encouraging and committed. When she’s not competing, she likes to spend her time volunteering with 147 Million Orphans, training with Kindersport Track Club and nannying.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend The University of Mississippi where she will either major in business or take a pre-law track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.