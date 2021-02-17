Annie Massey
Senior
Annie Massey, daughter of David and Lauren Massey, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Basketball Cheerleading Team. She holds the position of base for the team.
Massey said that overall, her biggest highlight is cheering at the State Championships.
Before she started cheering in 7th grade, she was a gymnast. She said her previous experience in gymnastics led her to cheer.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I enjoy cheering which motivates me to work harder.”
One of her top role models is singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. She said she admires her musical talent.
Massey describes herself as hardworking, joyful and loyal. When she’s not in school or cheering, she spends her time doing community service.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and pursue a pre-medical track.
