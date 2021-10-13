Thomas Powers
Senior
Thomas Powers, son of Grier and Mary Powers, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Boys Golf Team. His best scores so far in the sport are: 38, 38, 37, 38, 79 and 75.
Powers credits his father, who he said encouraged him to play at a very young age, for his interest in the sport. “I have loved it ever since,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to be the best and prove to everyone how good I am. I want to keep going and going.”
Powers said his top role model in life is Kanye West. “He doesn’t act how people want him to act and he is the absolute best at what he does,” he said. “His work ethic is unmatched.”
Powers describes himself as resilient, tenacious and determined. When he’s not competing, he enjoys listening to music and watching movies.
After graduating from BA this spring, he plans to continue his golf career in college and major in business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.