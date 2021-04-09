Davidson Lunn
Junior
Davidson Lunn, son of Eddie and Jordan Lunn, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Baseball Team. He plays the position of catcher.
This season, he hit .500 in Gulf Shores Alabama and back picked three runners.
Lunn said baseball is the only sport that he has played since he knew how to walk. When asked what continues to inspire him to train and compete after all this time he said, “I love baseball and always have… I love my team so much and want to work for them every day.”
One of his top role models is his father, Eddie. “He consistently reminds me what it looks like to be a leader,” he said.
Lunn describes himself as energetic and joyful. When he’s not behind home plate, he enjoys playing Spike Ball, fishing and hanging out with his friends.
After graduating, he hopes to continue his baseball career in college and study business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.