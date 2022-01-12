Alexander Lorenz
Senior
Alexander Lorenz, son of Mike and Linda Lorenz, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Cross Country and Track & Field teams.
This season, he achieved team runner-up at the State Varsity Cross Country meet.
Lorenz started running in 8th grade when he was deciding what to choose to fulfill his P.E. requirement and has been invested in it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “That feeling received from training and overall lifestyle choices paying off during a race in which you’re competing for your team… is a hard one to beat.”
One of his top role models in life is BA Alumni Matthew Porter. Porter was the team captain during Lorenz’s freshman year. “His work ethic and discipline along with his faith and attitude were very admirable and inspiring to me,” he said.
Lorenz describes himself as quiet, straight up and authentic. When he’s not competing, he enjoys beatboxing and practicing jujitsu.
After graduating from BA, he plans to pursue a career in finance, the tech world or genetic engineering.
