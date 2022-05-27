Hunt Neely
Senior
Hunt Neely, son of David and Sara Neely, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Boys Tennis Team. He competes in singles and doubles for the team.
This season, Neely started the season No. 1 in doubles.
He started playing tennis in 7th grade. At the start, Neely recalled that he wasn’t very good, but he enjoyed it because it was new and fun. As time went on, he grew to love competing more seriously.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I strive to be better each and every day by pushing myself to succeed. Little progress will result in better outcomes.”
His top role model in life is his father, David. “He’s a good resource to have when I start to slow down,” he said. “He helps me stay ahead of the game.”
Neely describes himself as kind and funny. When he’s not competing, he enjoys spending time with friends, family and his dogs. He also likes fishing and traveling.
After graduating from BA, he plans to attend The University of Mississippi to major in accounting.
