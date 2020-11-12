Madelyn Ashburn
Senior
Madelyn Ashburn, daughter of Candice Ashburn and the late David Ashburn, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Girls Soccer Team. She plays the positions of goalkeeper and forward.
During her junior season, she was recovering from an ACL tear. This season, however, she said that scoring her first high school career goal in a game against Pope John Paul II High was her biggest highlight so far.
Ashburn started playing soccer in elementary school on a travel team and has been playing ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to push myself just to see how good I can be!”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Candice. She said she looks up to her for her extreme generosity. She is a single mother with three children, one of which has Down syndrome, and has achieved getting her graduate degree.
Ashburn describes herself as genuine, a hard worker and an extrovert. When she’s not on the field, she enjoys spending her time reading, fishing, running and creating art.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to college where she hopes to run track. She also plans to pursue a law degree at an Ivy League school.
