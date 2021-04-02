Mary Grace Smith
Senior
Mary Grace Smith, daughter of Grace and Todd Smith, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Girls Track & Field Team. She competes in the long jump, triple jump and high jump.
This season, Smith has worked to add an entire foot to her long jump record.
She started jumping in the 7th grade and has been competing at BA ever since then.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The verse that always runs through my mind as I’m training or about to jump in a meet is, ‘They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.’”
One of her top role models in life is her father, Todd. “He has always been such a light in my life and always encourages me to do my best, which pushes me to want to be that same way to my teammates.”
Smith describes herself as energetic and encouraging. When she’s not competing, she likes to spend her time songwriting, playing guitar, embroidering and working in filming/broadcasting.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to Belmont University and pursue a degree in songwriting.
