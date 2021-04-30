Chase McComas
Chase McComas, son of Andy and Felicia McComas, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Soccer Team.
McComas is the captain of the team—which he said is one of his biggest highlights this season— and plays the position of holding midfielder.
He started playing soccer in the 3rd grade and said he immediately took to it. “I got better and better and decided to play travel soccer,” he said. “I played for TSC (Tennessee Soccer Club) and Aris Soccer Club for five years.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I love soccer and I have been playing it forever, and I have always enjoyed being committed to it. Soccer keeps me in shape like no other sport I’ve played or still play.”
One of his top role models in soccer is professional Argentinian footballer, Lionel Messi. He said he has enjoyed watching him since he was a young child and looks up to him for his inspiring story.
McComas describes himself as hardworking, dedicated and committed. When he’s not on the field, he enjoys hunting, fishing, playing golf and hanging out with friends.
After graduating from BA, he plans to go to college and pursue a major in business. One day, he hopes to become an entrepreneur.
