Davidson Lunn
Senior
Davidson Lunn, son of Eddie and Jordan Lunn, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Baseball Team. He plays the position of catcher.
Last season, Lunn said his top highlight was achieving a .401 batting average.
Lunn has been playing baseball for as long as he can remember. He said, “It was always she sport that really clicked with me.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing after all these years he said, “I love my school and want to do my best to help my school win.”
His top role model in life is his father, Eddie. “The leadership skill that he exhibits is something that I look up to,” he said. He added, “His heart for the Lord is something that I strive to have.”
Lunn describes himself as easygoing and energetic. When he’s not competing, he enjoys fishing, wake surfing in the summer and spending time with friends.
After graduating from BA, he plans to continue a family tradition and attend Baylor University. He would like to study business.
