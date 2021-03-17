James Stewart
Senior
James Stewart, son of Angela and James Stewart, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Football, Baseball and Track & Field teams.
This season, Stewart said his top highlights happened during the football season. He had six sacks and 13 tackles for loss yards.
Stewart said his interest in football came from watching the Tennessee Titans at a young age. His family had season tickets and he said he quickly fell in love with the sport.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “All the sacrifices people made for me and my love for sports, and being competitive.”
One of his top role models in life is professional basketball player, Lebron James. He looks up to him for his work ethic and the way he searches to better himself.
Stewart describes himself as competitive, ambitious and focused. When he’s not out competing for BA in athletics, he enjoys playing the saxophone, fishing and playing video games.
After graduating from BA, he plans to pursue a football career at The University of Memphis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.