Sophia Perry
Junior
Sophia Perry, daughter of Brad and Stacey Perry, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Cross Country and Track & Field teams.
This season, Perry said one of her biggest accomplishments was shaving an entire minute off of her time from her first race to her last.
Perry comes from a family of runners, so when she started 6th grade her father encouraged her to start. She has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am inspired to be as healthy as I can be and to do everything to the best of my ability.” She added, “My team inspires me because everyone is so supportive and builds each other up.”
One of her top role models in life is her father, Brad. “He does not shy away from a challenge and does not need to be perfect all the time,” she said. “What matters to him is effort and belief in what he’s working for.”
Perry describes herself as dependable, diligent, hardworking and supportive. When she’s not running, she enjoys spending her downtime reading, spending time with friends and hiking.
After graduating from BA, she plans to pursue a career in English or history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.