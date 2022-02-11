Trinity Fields
Junior
Trinity Fields, daughter of Tiffany and Donald Fields, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of point guard.
This season, Fields said her top highlights were winning both tournaments with her team and winning the 3-point shooting contest.
Fields started playing basketball in middle school after seeing a friend play. She decided to join in and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to be the best I can be and make it at a high level.”
Her biggest role model in life is former BA basketball player, Jaila Lee. “She was the hardest worker I knew and she was very kind,” Fields said. “She also made it at a high level despite all the challenges.”
Fields describes herself as humorous and a leader. When she’s not competing on the court, she enjoys singing with the Academy Singers.
After graduating from BA, she plans to continue her basketball career at the collegiate level and is considering studying business.
