Taya Tagatauli
Senior
Taya Tagatauli, daughter of Shawn and Annalise Tagatauli, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Girls Soccer Team. She plays the position of attacking center mid for the team.
Tagatauli said improving with her team this season was one of the biggest highlights. “Our team has so much talent and we really used it to come back from such a hard season last year,” she added.
She started playing soccer when she was only three years old in a rec league. She said her parents realized her talent and passion for the game, and encouraged her to keep at it.
When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said, “The game itself is what gives me my confidence. I love the feeling of just being competitive and playing the sport I love.”
Her father is her top role model in life. She said she looks up to him because of his unwavering belief in her. “He is always teaching and guiding me in anything I do,” she said. “He always taught me that in anything I do… just give it your all and be the best.”
Tagatauli describes herself as positive and upbeat. When she’s not on the field she enjoys camping, hiking, kayaking and spending time with her family.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to Brigham Young University and continue pursuing soccer. She hopes to work towards a career as a dentist.
