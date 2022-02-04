Jackson Wells
Senior
Jackson Wells, son of Scott and Julie Wells, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Boys Wrestling Team. He competes in the 220-pound weight class.
This season, Wells said his top highlight was winning 1st place at the first match and tournament of the season: the Harpeth Tournament.
He started his wrestling career in 6th grade. He said he just knew that he wanted to try the sport and it ended up being the perfect choice.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The pursuit of winning State and being the best I can be.”
His biggest role model in life is his father, Scott. “He always pushes me to be the best athlete and man I can be,” he said.
Wells describes himself as artistic, driven and strong. When he’s not competing on the mat, he enjoys playing the drums and guitar, painting shoes and creating art.
After graduating from BA, he plans to attend The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) to major in graphic and accessory design.
