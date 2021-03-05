Haley Herbert
Senior
Haley Herbert, daughter of Preston Herbert, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Basketball Cheerleading Team. She holds the position of base on the team.
This year, Herbert said the biggest highlight was being able to cheer despite the pandemic temporarily halting the season.
Herbert has always loved performing. She was a dancer for years, but in middle school decided to transition to cheerleading and has been doing it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I think what inspires me are all of the younger girls who want to dance or cheer, and how they look up to girls in high school.”
One of her top role models in life is actor Selma Blair. “I’ve loved her since I was a child,” she said. “But it’s when she was diagnosed with MS and how she is able to overcome it every day... that really makes me admire her.”
When she’s not cheering, Herbert enjoys doing photography, modeling, listening to music and traveling.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend The University of Mississippi and major in marketing.
