MiMi Husband
Junior
MiMi Husband, daughter of Amy and Lyle Husband, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Cheerleading Team. She holds the position of backspot for the team.
Husband said her biggest highlight to date was winning State her freshman year.
She has loved the sport since she was in elementary school and before she started competing, simply enjoyed watching others cheer.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “To do my personal best every time and keep positivity.”
Her top role model in life is her father. “He’s so encouraging and positive,” she said.
Husband describes herself as positive, caring, determined and humble. When she’s not cheering, she enjoys reading and tumbling.
After graduating from BA, she plans to go to The University of Tennessee to pursue a career as an elementary school teacher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.