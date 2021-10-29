John Matthew Gonas
Junior
John Matthew Gonas, son of John and Jill Gonas, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Golf Team.
This season, he placed 3rd at the Irish Invitational at Champions Run.
He started playing golf when he was 8 years old and credits his older brother for teaching him how to play.
When asked what keeps him inspired to compete and train he said, “I love the game of golf and love to strive to get better.”
His top role models are her parents. She said she admires them for their work ethics.
Gonas describes himself as creative and hardworking. When he’s not competing or in school, he spends his time working part time at a local restaurant.
After graduating, Gonas said he wants to focus on growing as a person and in his golf game.
