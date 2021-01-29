Logan Spell
Senior
Logan Spell is a senior at Brentwood Academy and this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a member of the Varsity Wrestling Team.
Spell said he has been wrestling since he could remember, but that it all began with play fighting with his brother in the living room.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I hate losing more than anything. Each loss drives me to improve.”
His top role model is American wrestler Jaydin Eierman. Spell said since they are quite similar body wise, he always aims to copy his style.
Spell describes himself as happy and energetic. When he’s not on the mat, he enjoys buying and selling cars, and rebuilding Jeeps.
After graduating from BA, he hopes to become a UFC fighter.
