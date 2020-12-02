Eli Sutton
Senior
Eli Sutton, son of Mark and Karen Sutton, and Jan and Justin Lemanski, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of offensive tackle for the team.
Sutton said he was always one of the largest kids in his class, so playing football came as no surprise. “My mom let me play tackle football in 4th grade,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “To be better than I was yesterday.”
One of his top role models in life is his father, Mark. “He does everything and anything for his family,” Sutton said. “At 18 years old he left everything behind to travel the world doing the sport he loves. I admire his qualities as a man and I would be lucky if I even got to be half the man he is.”
Sutton describes himself as intelligent, witty, funny and dependable. When he’s not on the football field, he likes to spend his time hunting, fishing, playing his Xbox, napping and spending time with friends.
After graduating from BA, he one day hopes to join the NFL. If that doesn’t happen, he said he aspires to be a financial planner or advisor to a sports market with plans to become a general manager for a sports team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.