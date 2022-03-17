Meredith DiPasquale
Senior
Meredith DiPasquale, daughter of Melissa and Greg DiPasquale, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Swim Team.
This season at the 2022 Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) State Championship meet, she placed 4th in the 100 yard butterfly, 9th in the 100 yard backstroke and set a new school record in the 400 yard freestyle relay.
DiPasquale said she started swimming as a young child and went on to train with a noncompetitive year round team at Prairie Life Fitness. Then she said, “We realized that I really enjoyed swimming and was good at it, so I started swimming for a year round club team called Excel at 9 years old.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I like to set high goals and strive to achieve them. I want to be the best I can be, so my goals inspire me. My mentors, such as Coach Raab and Coach Chapman, also inspire me to be the best version of myself and pursue my faith even in the sport of swimming."
Her top role model in life is Olympian and former competition swimmer, Elizabeth Beisel. She said she looks up to her for her successes in and out of the pool. “Although she doesn’t swim anymore,” she said, “she is still very involved in the sport and proved that you can still be a great women’s athlete and successful businesswoman.”
DiPasquale describes herself as organized and positive. When she’s not in the pool, she enjoys taking care of animals, shopping, going to the beach and going to sporting events.
After graduating from BA, she is committed to continuing her athletic and academic careers at Vanderbilt University. She plan to study Human and Organizational Development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.