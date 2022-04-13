Mensi Stiff
Junior
Mensi Stiff, daughter of Angie and Jimmy Stiff, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Girls Track & Field Team. She competes in throwing the shot put and discus.
She started throwing in 6th grade and said she had grown to truly love the sport by the time she was a freshman at BA.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Becoming the very best and using God’s blessings for his good.”
Her top role model in life is her father, Jimmy. “He isn’t perfect, but he gives everything his whole heart and is always resilient,” she said.
Stiff describes herself as passionate and dedicated. When she’s not competing, she enjoys reading, spending time with friends and shopping.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend The University of Mississippi to continue her athletic and academic careers. Her goal is to one day win gold at the Olympics.
