Millie Brown
Junior
Millie Brown, daughter of Rhonda and Parke Brown, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of point guard.
This season, she averaged 12 points per game and four three pointers per game.
Brown credits her mother for her start in the sport and said she started teaching her to play at the age of 2.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “To play college basketball… to become a leader on and off the court” and “to create good habits and learn how to work hard.”
Her mother is also her biggest role model in life. She said she looks up to her for her constant encouragement and unconditional love.
Brown describes herself as loving, loyal, hardworking and passionate. When she’s not on the court, she likes to spend her time drawing, listening to music and hanging out with friends.
After graduating from BA, she plans to attend college and pursue a career as a nurse practitioner or orthopedic surgeon.
