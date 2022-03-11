Trey Ellis
Senior
Trey Ellis, son of Troy and Michelle Ellis, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the positions of shooting guard and point guard.
This season, Ellis said his top highlights were hitting three pointers in games against Montgomery Bell Academy and Christ Presbyterian Academy.
He recalls his father buying him a mini basketball hoop at a young age and said he has been playing the game ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said that he is always mindful of not reaching his full potential; that thought drives him forward.
His top role models in life are his father and uncle. “They’re good men and always pour into me their knowledge and advice on life.”
Ellis describes himself as funny, competitive, enthusiastic and considerate. When he’s not competing, he enjoys spending time with friends, listening to music and reading Bible verses.
After graduating from BA, he plans to go to college to pursue a major in business.
