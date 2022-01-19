Hope McDonald
Senior
Hope McDonald, daughter of Jack and Rusty McDonald, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. She plays the positions of guard and forward for the team.
She has been playing basketball since she was in 2nd grade. She said she took up the sport as a way to bond with her father and compete in a sport at a young age.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Always wanting to make my team, coaches and parents proud. I never want to let my team down.”
Her top role model in life is her father. She said she looks up to him for all that he has done for their family as well as his work ethic.
McDonald describes herself as coachable, determined and competitive. When she’s not shooting hoops, she is devoted to competing on the BA Volleyball Team and Track & Field Team.
After graduating, she plans to pursue a career in nursing at Auburn University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.