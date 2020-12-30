Sam Dailey
Freshman
Sam Dailey, daughter of Laura and Mike Dailey, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Brentwood High School and a member of the Girls Bowling Team.
Dailey had a high score this season of 188 and an all-time high score of 192.
Dailey said her start in bowling happened last summer, when she randomly went to the bowlng lanes with a friend. “I ended up going many more times after that,” she said. One day, the captain of the Girls Bowling Team was at the lanes and encouraged her to join the team.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My competition inspires me to do the best I can.”
One of her top role models in life is Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles. Bailey, who also wanted to be a gymnast at one time said, “She always remains calm under pressure and performs well because of that.”
BHS Bowling Coach Brian Popovich said of Dailey, “In Sam's first year as a competitive bowler, she has had an immediate impact on the team. Her intense desire to improve is noticeable, and it rubs off on her teammates. Even as a ‘frosh,’ she was among the better bowlers in the district. We look forward to seeing how high the ceiling is for her in the next few years.”
Dailey describes herself as laid back but competitive. When she’s not bowling she enjoys spending time with her friends and family.
After graduating from BHS, she hopes to become an orthopedic doctor.
