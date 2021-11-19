Lola Baker, daughter of Jenny and Rob Baker, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is the Team Captain of the Varsity Girls Cross Country Team.
This season, she achieved a new personal record of 19:48.
Baker originally picked up running because she needed a PE credit. “Soon I realized how much I loved it and decided to take it seriously,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I always had a goal of making Varsity, so I was working towards that achievement. I’ve always been very competitive, so I have always loved racing.”
BHS Head Cross Country Coach Rob Pautienus said of Baker, “Lola has consistently improved over the last two years, working her way onto Varsity, and was one of the key runners in helping us win the State Championship. She works hard, never complains, and is willing to give everything in a race.”
One of her biggest role models in life is country music superstar, Dolly Parton. “She is always trying to make everyone smile,” she said.
Baker describes herself as funny, energetic and creative. When she’s not competing, she enjoys creating art and taking care of plants.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to study environmental science or art.
