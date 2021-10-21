Peyton Strauss
Sophomore
Peyton Strauss, daughter of Susan and Chris Strauss, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and a member of the Girls Cross Country Team.
This season, Strauss said getting to travel with the team to Alabama and maintain their undefeated streak was her biggest highlight.
She started running cross country in middle school at Brentwood Middle and said she instantly loved it.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I like to see the results of the hard work I do each day and I like to help my team on race day.”
Her top role models in life are the seniors on the team and her coaches. “[They] really taught me about hard work and how cross country is a team sport,” she said. “I learned so much by training with them every day.”
BHS Cross Country Coach Rob Pautienus said of Strauss, “Peyton has overcome some early season setbacks to lead the team the last two meets. She has continued to improve over last year’s success and has become one of our key team leaders.”
When she’s not in school or competing for BHS, she likes to spend her free time with friends and family.
After graduating from BHS, she hopes to continue her running career at a Division I college.
