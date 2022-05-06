Tabbi Daech, daughter of Tammy and Ed Daech, is a student at Brentwood High School and this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a member of the Girls Softball Team and plays the position of third base.
This season, Daech’s top achievement was hitting an over-the-fence homerun, tying up a close game against Father Ryan.
Daech said she started playing tee ball when she was only 5 years old and remembers thinking it was fun from the very beginning. “Twelve years later I still think the same thing,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “When I compete I think about my family, but mainly my mom. She is seriously my biggest fan. She has never missed one of my games in my whole softball career and I want more than anything to make her proud. She inspires me to push myself and be the best I can be.”
BHS Head Softball Coach, Erica Powell, said of Daech, “Tabbi has really kicked up her hitting, fielding and leadership in the last week. She has gotten key hits to help us win games, made diving catches to take away hits, and cheered for her teammates both on the field and in the dugout.”
Her top role model in life is professional surfer, Bethany Hamilton, who survived a shark attack in the early 2000s resulting in her losing her arm. Hamilton was able to heal from the attack and continued her surfing career.
“She proved everyone wrong by doing what they thought was impossible,” she said. “She is the true definition of perseverance and never giving up when life throws you a curve ball.”
Daech describes herself as tough, especially in regards to fielding balls at third base. When she’s not competing, she enjoys painting, skateboarding and singing in the BHS Choir.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to study criminal justice and then pursue a career as a forensic psychologist.
