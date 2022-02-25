Jake Brock, son of Steve and Cara Brock, is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of shooting guard.
Brock said his top highlights this year were winning on Senior Night and having team dinners.
For as long as he can remember, Brock’s father has been a basketball coach. He grew up around the sport, so it came as no surprise that he ended up wanting to try it competitively.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I love to compete because I think it helps me grow as a person. God pushes me to be the best version of myself every day.”
BHS Boys Basketball Coach, Troy Bond, said of Brock, “Jake is a true competitor that is not only a great shooter, but does so many intangibles for our team to be successful.”
His top role model in life is his father. “He is very hardworking and is always kind to everyone,” he said.
Brock describes himself as passionate, hardworking, kind and determined. When he’s not competing, he enjoys exercising, watching movies, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to play football at the collegiate level and pursue becoming a physical therapist.
