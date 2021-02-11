Griffin Burke
Senior
Griffin Burke, son of Amy and Todd Burke, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of point guard for the team.
This season, Burke said his biggest highlight was scoring eight three pointers in a game against Page High School.
When Burke was younger, he was involved in several different sports. However, he said he always “loved basketball more than anything."
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My brothers push me to be the best I can be, as well as my coaches.”
BHS Basketball Coach Greg Shirley said of Burke, “Griffin is not just a great player, he is a great leader. Every day in practice you can hear Griffin being a leader in every drill. He constantly makes great effort plays. He leads the team in charges and assists… Griffin Burke is a pleasure to coach.”
One of his top role models in life is his mother, Amy. He said he looks up to her for never giving up and always continuing to fight.
He describes himself as hard working, dedicated and a leader. When he’s not shooting hoops, he spends his time serving as a Young Life Senior Leader and coaching rec basketball with friends.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a degree in supply chain management.
