Sophie Roston
Senior
Sophie Roston, daughter of Rod and Allison Roston, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team.
Last year, Roston broke the block record for BHS, which she cites as her biggest accomplishment so far.
She started playing basketball in kindergarten as something fun to do and because she was also quite tall for her age.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates and coaches inspire me the most. They always push me to be the best and I want to win for them.”
One of her top role models in the world of basketball is her coach, Myles Thrash.
He has worked so hard for his accomplishments which inspires me to work hard,” she said.
Thrash said of Roston, “Sophie Roston has demonstrated great leadership on and off the court for the BHS Lady Bruins. She’s on pace to set a state record in blocks and also being the all-time leader in blocks in Brentwood High history. Sophie averages nine points per game (ppg) and seven blocks.”
After graduating from BHA, Roston plans to continue her basketball career in college. She is currently undecided as to where she will attend.
