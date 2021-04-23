Emsley Meier
Freshman
Emsley Meier, daughter of Jennifer-Robyn Meier and Marshall Meier, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Brentwood High School and a member of the Tennis Team.
This season she said her top highlights were playing No. 1 against Summit, winning as a freshman and never losing a match in singles.
She started playing tennis at the age of 8 and said she instantly fell in love with the sport. When asked what continues to motivate her while training and competing her answer was simple: “My love for tennis.”
BHS Tennis Coach Haley Stoever said of Meier, “Emsley consistently has a great attitude on and off the court. Her resilience and her work ethic maker her a great athlete and student. Emsley’s ability to remain optimistic and support her teammates makes her an invaluable member of our team!"
Her mother, Jennifer-Robyn, is her biggest role model in life. She said, “She is a wonderful tennis player herself and she is an amazing person. She inspires me to be kind and be a better person.”
Meier describes herself as energetic, goofy and supportive. When she’s not on the tennis court, she enjoys spending her free time rescuing and fostering animals.
After graduating from BHS, she hopes to continue her tennis career at the collegiate level.
