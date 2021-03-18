Zach Ordoñez
Junior
Zach Ordoñez, son of Dave and Cindi Ordoñez, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Wrestling Team.
This season, Ordoñez placed 2nd at the TSSAA Regional Tournament and medaled in the top six at State.
He started wrestling in elementary school and has been doing it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My goal to make State this year was a big goal that I reached. I would like to make State again next year and place even higher.”
One of his top role models is BHS Wrestling Coach Damon Smith. Ordoñez credits Smith as one of the main reasons he is still competing and said he is thankful for his constant motivation.
He describes himself as driven and positive. When he’s not in class or on the mat, he enjoys spending time with friends and playing video games.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to attend college and pursue a career in the medical field.
