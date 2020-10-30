Troup Wallace
Sophomore
Troup Wallace, son of Amy and Lane Wallace, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and a member of the Boys Golf Team.
This season, he said winning the district tournament by two strokes, shooting a 69, was his biggest highlight.
Wallace credits his father for his interest in the sport. “I would always go out and play a few holes with him,” he said. “This sparked a love for golf and helped me to become so passionate about the sport.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Realizing that you have to work harder than anyone else in order to become the best. I always strive to work harder and become better each day.”
One of his top role models is his father. He said he looks up to him for his devout faith, work ethic and humility.
Wallace describes himself as Christian, kind and a competitor. When he’s not playing golf, he enjoys hunting, fishing, playing basketball and spending time with friends.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue his golf career in college.
