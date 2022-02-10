Mason Maberry
Senior
Mason Maberry, daughter of Butch Maberry, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood High School and the captain of the Wrestling Cheerleading Team.
This season, Maberry said that being honored with the role of captain has been her top highlight.
She started cheering for wrestling when she was in the 7th grade at Brentwood Middle School and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Being the best and being the leader of a great team.”
Her top role model is the BHS Wrestling Cheer Coach, Rebecca Roa. She said she looks up to her for her strength and kindness.
Roa said of Maberry, “Mason is our strength! Her voice and cheers carry the weight of the team’s volume. She gets others excited for wrestling! As a captain on this team, she sacrificed hours getting the others to perfect their cheers and create a better team for years to come! As our senior Mason leaves this season, she will be missed especially when we sing our spirit song at the end of the matches!”
Maberry describes herself as kind, motivated and determined. When she’s not in class or cheering, she enjoys creating art.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to attend Western Kentucky University to study Special Education and behavioral disorders.
